Hibernians FC have announced the signing of Spanish forward Jairo Morillas.

The Paolites are preparing to start their Premier League title defence when they face Valletta FC on Sunday.

After a strong run in the UEFA club competitions, where they managed to reach the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, the Paolites are looking to ensure they start the campaign in a positive fashion and have managed to bolster their forward line with the arrival of Morillas.

The Spanish forward will replace Dutch striker who was released by Hibernians after their European adventure.

“Hibernians F.C. are pleased to announce that 29-year-old Spanish forward Jairo Morillas has signed for the club,” the club said in a statement.

“Jairo started his career with Sevilla F.C. in his country, before joining RCD Espanyol also in Spain. In the following seasons he played for Girona and CD Numancia where he was loaned from Espanyol.

