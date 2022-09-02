Hibernians BC opened their summer intake as they announced their first import signing on Thursday, naming US forward Justin Bogle.

Bogle, 25, joins the team on the back of his latest stint in Georgia with Super League team Tskum-Apkhazeti. He joined the Georgian side back in 2019 after finishing his college career in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) with Mid-America Christian University.

The signing comes right after the Paola club confirmed Silvio Cassar as their new head coach for this coming season to replace Mario Tabone who is serving a season ban from the sport.

