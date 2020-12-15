Hibernians Basketball Club have announced their signing of US point guard Mason Vires. The move, confirmed by Vires himself on his socials Tuesday, brings another American import player to Malta’s shores.

The 24-year-old from Michigan joins after completing his senior year at Culver-Stockton College in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division 1.

