Hibernians FC were still coming to terms with what might have been on Friday after their heart-breaking elimination from the UEFA Conference League to Latvian side FC Riga at the Centenary Stadium.

The Paolites, who were down to ten men following the dismissal of Jake Grech, were only a couple of minutes away from clinching an historical berth in the play-off of UEFA’s newly-launched competition they were holding a 2-1 aggregate lead over their Latvian opponents with just less than two minutes to play.

But then their dreams were shattered when FC Riga netted a second goal in the 96th minute that handed them a 2-1 win in regular time but more importantly sent the tie into extra-time much to the dismay of the Paolites fans.

FC Riga made their numerical advantage count as in extra-time they managed to add two more goals to set up a comfortable-looking play-off round tie against Gibraltar side Lincoln Imps.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta