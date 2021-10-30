BIRKIRKARA 1

Montebello 43 pen.

HIBERNIANS 1

Almeida 47

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6; E. Ruiz-6 (64 C. Bonnani); E. Pepe-6.5; L. Montebello-6.5; P. Mbong-6 (78 Y. Yankam); K. Zammit-6; F. Falcone-6 (78 K. Bevis); C. Attard-6; O. Carniello-6.5; L. Aguirre-6; Jeferson-6.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-7; F. Apap-6.5; L. Almeida-6.5; Raphael-6; J. Grech-6.5 (90 A. Attard); J. Degabriele-6.5 (73 D. Vella); B. Kristensen-6.5; Thaylor-6.5 (87 T. Tabone Desira); A. Agius-6; G. Artiles-6; W. Domoraud-7.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Carniello, Zammit, Artiles, Raphael, Apap, Tabone Desira.

BOV Player of the Match Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians).

The top-of-the-table clash between Hibernians and Birkirkara did not produce a winner as both teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

This result leaves Hibernians as leaders of the championship with 18 points after 8 games three ahead of second-placed Birkirkara.

It was a thrilling encounter with Hibernians dictating proceedings for the majority of the game, also creating a handful of chances but failing to make their pressure count.

Birkirkara, on their part, opened the score against the run of play late in the first half but failed to hold on to their lead as they conceded the leveller immediately at the start of the second half.

