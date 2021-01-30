HIBERNIANS 2

Apap 74; Iriberri 90

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

HIBS

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6.5, Raphael-6, J. Grech-6 (62 T. Fonseca), J. Degabriele-6.5 (85 J.W. Teixeira), B. Kristensen-6.5, D. Vella-6, Z. Grech-6 (78 A. Attard), G. Artiles-6.5, A. Agius-6, I. Iriberri-6.

TARXIEN

J. Borg-6.5, C. Conceicao-6, V. Plut-6, J. Debono-5.5 (75 L. Sciberras), E. Rosado-5.5, E. Ssekisambu-5.5, I. Paz-5.5, K. Gatt-5.5, M. Tabone-6, R. Kooh Sohna-5.5, C. Escobar-5.5.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Raphael, Tabone, Fonseca.

BOV Player of the Match: Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians).

Hibernians scored twice in the second half to beat neighbours Tarxien Rainbows and extend their positive run to six matches.

Despite holding the upper hand, the Paolites were unable to penetrate the Tarxien rear-guard during the first half. It was only after the Rainbows missed a good opportunity to draw first blood, that Hibs took the lead midway through the second half, adding another in stoppage time.

The Paolites held the initiative right from the start but the Rainbows defended well.

On 20 minutes, Jurgen Degabriele delivered a cross from the left, Bjorn Kristensen nodded the ball into the path of Ferdinando Apap who headed just wide.

