LIJA ATHLETIC 0

HIBERNIANS 5

Fonseca 14, 46; Apap 23

Grech 49; Degabriele 52

LIJA ATHLETIC

L. Bonnici-4 (71 D. Galea), C. Cassar-4, P. Gusso-4.5, I. Borg-4 (70 A. White), N. Micallef-5, F. Brandan-5.5, W. Serrano-5, M. Jimenez-4.5 (67 D. Scerri), J. Gill-4.5, C. Flores-4.5, V. Alhinho-4.5 (83 G. Falzon).

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-5.5 (62 R. Briffa), F. Apap-6 (68 M. Ellul), L. Almeida-6 (54 I. Iriberri), J. Grech-6, T. Fonseca-6.5 (54 Z. Grech), J. Degabriele-6.5, B. Kristensen-6.5, D. Vella-6 (54 A. Attard), G. Izquier-6.5, A. Agius-6, Gilmar-6.5.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Alhinho, Fonseca, Serraanop, Kristensen, Almeida, Ellul.

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians maintained their challenge for the title with a most comfortable 5-0 win over Lija Athletic.

The Paolites took a two-goal lead early in the game and with Lija’s response non-exixtent, added another three goals within seven minutes of the second half.

Coach Stefano Sanderra made the five substitutions as from then onwards, they knew they could control the proceedings without any particular effort.

Much more was expected for Lija considering that in their last three outings, they earned a point in a draw with neighbours Balzan and after losing narrowly to Gżira, managed to beat Senglea. However, this time, they simply had no reply, leaving their opponents to penetrate at will.

