HIBERNIANS 4

Degabriele 9, 66

Domoraud 47; J. Grech 78

FOLGORE 2

Fedeli 28 ; Jassey 45

(Hibernians win 7-3 on aggregate)

Hibernians

N. Vella (75 I. Kone), Z. Grech, L Almeida, A. Agius, A. Attard (61 M. Beerman), D. Vella, B. Kristensen (80 C. Zammit), J. Grech, Thaylor (75 E. Uzeh), W. Domoraud (80 E. Beu), J. Degabriele.

Folgore

R. Giorgi, P. Tamagnini (68 F. Di Addario), C. Brolli, N. Arrigoni, G. Bonini, Y. Jassey, A. Fall, A. Nucci, M. Bernardi (68 W. Garcia), E. Fedeli, M. Spighi.

Referee Arda Kardesler (Turkey)

Yellow cards Arrigoni, Spighi, Z. Grech.

Hibernians survived a first-half scare to see off San Marino side Folgore and book their place into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Buoyed by their 3-1 win in last week’s opening leg in San Marino, the Paolites looked well on course for a comfortable evening when Jurgen Degabriele put them ahead after nine minutes.

But that early breakthrough seems to have had the wrong effect on the Paolites who looked to have relaxed too much. Folgore took full advantage as they netted twice late in the first half to reopen the tie.

However, after the break the Paolites managed to rediscover themselves as quick-fire goals from Degabriele, Wilfried Domoraud and Jake Grech sealed the win that sent Hibernians through 7-3 on aggregate.

Their reward is a third qualifying round against either Riga, of Latvia, and KF Shkendija, of Macedonia.

