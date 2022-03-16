Hibernians survived an almighty scare before progressing to the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy as the Premier League leaders had to come from behind to beat Challenge League side Żejtun Corinthians 2-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Paolites came into the match on a high following Saturday’s impressive 4-1 win over Floriana that lifted them at the top of the Premier League standings.

However, on Tuesday Hibernians failed to replicate their sparkling form and found themselves a goal behind when Samba Tounkara put Żejtun Corinthians ahead a minute before the half-time interval.

