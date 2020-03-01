HIBERNIANS 2

Jorge 69, Iriberri 105

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Alhinho 5

(after extra time)

Hibernians came back from the death to clinch a semi-final berth when Argentine striker Imanol Iriberri grabbed the winner on 105 minutes after a nail-biting tie that dragged into extra-time.

The Spartans began brightly and proved to be a tough test for HIbernians.

Ħamrun deployed in a cautious 4-1-4-1 formation, had bided their time at the start of the game as they efficiently and comfortably contained the Paolites, while searching for a breakthrough, which came in a ruthless style after just five minutes.

The Spartans midfield Nicola Leone caught the eye early on with some nice touches but it was Valdo Goncalves Alhinho who opened the scoring. Andrei Agius sent Jorge Ailton Soares crashing to end Ħamrun's first serious venture towards the Hibs penalty area. Alhinho exacted a delightful left-foot strike that bent over Matthew Calleja Cremona's despairing dive.

Hibernians playing 4-2-4 with Jorge Silva Santos partnering Imanol Iriberri in attack and Joseph Mbong and Gabriel Izquier supporting from the wings, were having their game strangled out of them by their opponents.

On 24 minutes, Ħamrun had a great chance to add second when they beat the offside trap. Clayton Failla, formely of Hibernians, slide a pass into the run of Ailton who shot straight at the onrushing goalkeeper.

Hibernians finally showed some signs of fight just before the break when Ferdinado Apap hit the post with header from a deeper Izquier corner.

The Paolites were a more forceful side in the second half. Grech turned and rifled in an angled shot, which was well-saved by Manuel Bartolo at his near post.

Stefano Sanderra threw on Dunstan Vella for Leandro da Silveira and switched to three at the back as Hibernians hunted an equaliser.

Ailton should have killed off Hibs but the striker hit high before the Paolites' efforts were rewarded with an equaliser. Jorge lit up the game with a fulminating cross-cum-shot that ripped past the startled Bartolo.

Mbong scythed down Ailton three minutes from time.The free-kick was awarded in perfect Alhinho territory. This time, the Portuguese slammed the ball against the upright.

Hibs almost snatched it at death and Ħamrun had their goalkeeper to thank when Bartolo tipped the ball away at full stretch from Grech's effort and the game went into extra time.

The Paolites mounted the greater pressure before Iriberri grabbed the winner. Grech delivered a perfect cross towards the centre of the Ħamrun area and the Argentine striker ghosted behind his marker and headed firmly past Bartolo.

In the second quarter of extra-time, both teams looked too tired to venture forward but the Paolites were home and dry after being pushed to the limit.

An upset which did not go down well with Spartans goalkeeper Bartolo who made his anger very clear at the end of the match when he went to confront some of his critics in the Ħamrun side and was sent off by referee Philip Farrugia.