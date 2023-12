The Assikura Women’s League will return this week with a highly-anticipated match as leaders Hibernians will face second-place Swieqi United on Friday.

It resumes following the heroics of the senior national team which saw them climb into League B of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Only two points separate Hibernians (25 points) and Swieqi United (22) with the two teams coming for this game in high spirits after winning their latest league encounters.

