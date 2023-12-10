The Assikura Women’s League returned following Malta’s success in the UEFA Women’s Nations League with a top of the table clash between Hibernians and Swieqi United.

The two teams which are separated by just a couple of points cancelled each other out in a lacklustre match in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The goalless stalemate kept Hibernians on top with 26 points while it allowed Birkirkara to pip Swieqi to second place as they trail the Paolites just by a single point ahead of next weekend’s direct clash.

