Hibernians’ top status in the BOV Premier League will be put under severe test tomorrow when they take on a rejuvenated Valletta FC at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 5pm).

The Paolites have enjoyed a strong start to the 2021-22 season and are currently one of only two teams who are still unbeaten after the opening six matches and are enjoying a two-point gap from nearest rivals Birkirkara.

Last week, the Paolites broke little sweat to see off Sliema

Wanderers but coach Stefano Sanderra has refused to get carried away and wants his players to use the match against Valletta as the picture opportunity to confirm the progress the team made in the last few weeks.

