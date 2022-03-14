Hibernians were handed a challenging start to their quest of winning the title as the Premier League leaders will be facing champions Ħamrun Spartans and nearest rivals Floriana in their opening two fixtures of the Top Six Final Round which were held at the Centenary Hall on Tuesday.

This season’s Premier League is being played under a new format as the top six teams at the end of the first two rounds were group in the Top Six Final Round with the bottom six sides facing each other in the Play Out Final Round.

The third round, which gets under way next month, will see teams in each category facing each other once, thus adding more weight to the importance of each fixture ahead of the club’s final standing at the end of the campaign.

Hibernians are currently on cloud nine after last weekend they produced a five-star display to crush nearest rivals Floriana 4-1 to go back on top of the Premier League, two points clear of the Greens.

