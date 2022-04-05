Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans have been drawn against each other in a mouth-watering FA Trophy quarter-final clash as the draw of the last eight of the cup competition were held on Tuesday night.

The draw provided another exciting clash as Floriana, who are currently second in the Premier League standings, will be up against Birkirkara.

Elsewhere, Gżira United and Valletta were handed an easier route to the semi-finals as the Maroons were drawn against Sta Lucia while the Citizens will be up against Marsaxlokk, the only Challenge League club that is left in the competition.

But no doubt, the plum fixture is the clash between Premier League leaders Hibernians and Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans.

