Hibernians avoided top seeded clubs Sheriff Tiraspol and Qarabag as they were drawn against Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers in the first qualifying round of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

The Maltese champions will play the first-leg on Irish soil on July 5 or July 6 before hosting the second leg in Malta on July 12 and July 13.

For this two-legged tie, Hibernians will have a trio of suspended players together with their coach following the hefty bans that UEFA had slapped on the Maltese champions clan after the controversy that erupted in the return leg of the third qualifying round tie against Riga of Latvia.

