Hibernians FC will celebrate their 13th Premier League title on Saturday when they will face Gżira United at the Tony Bezzina Stadium as the Malta Football Association announced the final day of fixtures from the BOV Premier League.

On Sunday, the Paolites were crowned Malta champions after they beat Birkirkara 3-1 at the National Stadium to take an unassailable four-point lead over nearest rivals Floriana.

The Malta Football Association received a request from Hibernians to host their final match at their own Tony Bezzina Stadium and the local governing body of football gave their green light.

In fact, Hibernians will face Gżira United at the Tony Bezzina Stadium at 4pm.

