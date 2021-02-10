The FA Trophy third-round match between Hibernians and Żejtun Corinthians, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, has been postponed by the Malta Football Association a few hours before kick-off due to COVID-19.
Hibernians and Żejtun Corinthians were due to face each other in the Last 32 match at the National Stadium, with kick-off set at 6pm.
