With four game days to go until the end of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women regular season, the fight for the three playoff spots is still in its earnest.

With their weekend win over ARMS Depiro, Hibs are now in the best position in the standings with a three game buffer over the tandem of teams, Caffe MOAK Luxol and the same Depiro, who are jointly third.

The latter two sides will be probably fighting out for the remaining two post-season spots with second-placed Starlites Naxxar and the eventual direct encounter advantage over the five rounds of play may even prove the deciding factor at the end of the regular season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta