ARMS Depiro 68

Hibernians 74

(after overtime: 64-64; 15-15, 12-14, 20-10, 17-25, 4-10)

Hibernians overcame a spirited Depiro side in a thrilling final to secure their 18 Knock Out title.

Although Kenyotta Jenkins had the initial hoop in the final, ARMS Depiro raced to an encouraging early 13-5 lead with Claire Ciantar setting them off and then the side’s top two scorers, import Kelly Koshuta and Julia Xerri, who had a very positive showing, continued adding Depiro’s tally.

An 8-0 Hibs’ streak, with the final’s MVP Ylenia Bonett grabbing a tris of buckets, brought the game at par and this balance on the court persisted all throughout the remainder of the first half.

Depiro had influential treys from Nicole Agius and Monique Caruana, the latter playing her last game locally before moving to the USA, whilst the Paolites closed the half with seven consecutive points, including a Julia Dabic basket, for 29-27.

