Hibernians Basketball Club announced their first summer import signing on Thursday when they named US guard-forward Lyndsey Simone Whilby to their women’s roster.

The 5’11 player joins after her time in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One at Kennesaw State University’s women’s programme.

At Kennesaw, Whilby played just one season after having elected to option out due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 season while at Purdue University. Back in her home state last season, the Georgia native played 31 games. She averaged 8.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds. Her offensive abilities would have been the driver of the move to the Paolites after having put up a 48.9% field-goal percentage, while she was 84.6% accurate from the line.

