Hibernians became the first side into the last 16 of the FA Trophy by beating Żurrieq 3-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

However, it was not without a mighty fright from a courageous Żurrieq side. Andrea Pisanu’s side were two goals ahead past the half-hour, but they were given a real scare when Joao Vitor De Oliveira Florencio reduced the deficit before half-time. But then, Owolabi Muritala scored to rescue his side. That goal finished off the Challenge league team and Gabriel Mensah could have scored further goals which would have made the scoreline look deceptively one-sided.

Hibernians controlled the majority of the game and were rarely under pressure. However, Żurrieq striker Florencio proved a handful for the Hibs defence.

Żurrieq were struggling to get hold of the ball. Still, they had a great opportunity of their own as they had a penalty shout turned down after Gonzalo Llerena appeared to foul Florencio after 22 minutes.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...