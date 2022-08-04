Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans are in action in the Conference League third qualifying round, first leg ties on Thursday. The Paolites are in Riga where they take on Latvian champions RFS while the Spartans will play host to Levski Sofia at the National Stadium (kick-off: 7.30pm). The Times of Malta SportsDesk, will give you live updates from both matches as the Maltese clubs look to extend their fine run in Europe this season.

5.30pm Welcome to our live blog. It’s another exciting day of European action for Maltese clubs as Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans face challenging ties against Latvia’s RFS and Levski Sofia, of Bulgaria, respectively.

Both teams will be looking to follow on the footsteps of Gżira United who on Wednesday produced another fine showing to hold Wolfsberger to a goalless draw in the first leg in Austria, keeping themselves still with a fighting chance to reach an historic berth in the Play-off Round.

Click here for the full blog