Hibernians, Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans discovered their potential opponents in the Play-off Round of the UEFA Conference League when the draws of the competition were held in Nyon on Tuesday.

Hibernians, competing in the Champions Path, could potentially be handed the most favourable draw among the three Maltese participants should they manage to oust Latvian side RFS as they were drawn to play the loser of the tie between Linfield, of Ireland, or Swiss side FC Zurich.

The Paolites will be keeping their fingers crossed that Swiss champions FC Zurich will prove too strong for Linfield as a a tie against the Irish champions would give the Paolites a much better chance of progression than facing FC Zurich, who are the Swiss champions.

Added to that, Linfield would bring with them positive memories for Maltese football as a few seasons ago, Floriana managed to knock out the Irish side in the Europa League to progress to the third qualifying round.

Click here for full story