Hibernians and Floriana have their eyes firmly set of upsetting the odds when they face Linfield and Fehervar, respectively, in the second qualifying round of the Europa League this evening.

The Paolites have a tough task on their hands as they take on Hungarian giants at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

Floriana arrived in Northern Ireland yesterday morning with a positive mindset even though they take the field as the underdogs tonight (kick-off: 20.45).

Floriana started their European campaign against CFR Cluj in the Champions League and despite putting up a spirited showing, they still went down 2-0 to the Romanian champions at the Centenary Stadium.

