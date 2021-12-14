The BOV Knock-Out semi-finals resulted in Hibs and Mellieħa Libertas Spalding booking their respective spot in the final after beating Starlites Naxxar and Depiro.

Hibs overcame a stiff resistance from Starlites and had to wait till the final quarter to open a definite double-digit lead whilst Mellieħa Libertas surprised Depiro with a superior second-half display.

The final will be played on March 31 and augurs to be a very interesting affair.

Starlites Naxxar 82

Hibernians 95

(13-26, 23-16, 24-17, 22-36)

This was a game of different facets with Hibs taking a very early first-quarter lead only for Starlites to gradually not only neutralise the deficit but also take the lead.

However, Hibs took again the upper edge early in the final quarter as an important 14-2 run gave them a psychological edge and they then controlled the proceedings till the final buzzer.

