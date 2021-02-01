Gilmar’s transfer from Sliema Wanderers to Hibernians is back on after an offer from the Paolites for the Brazilian midfielder has convinced the Wanderers to enter negotiations.

Sliema Wanderers president Jeffrey Farrugia told the Times of Malta that the deal is back on after the veteran midfielder has also showed an interest in leaving the Wanderers and join the Paolites this month.

A meeting between the two parties is expected to be held this evening which will decide when this transfer will go through before the January window shuts at midnight.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta