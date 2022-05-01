HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 28; Vella 71; Raphael 90

BIRKIRKARA 1

Falcone 20

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-6.5; F. Apap-6.5, L. Almeida-6.5, J. Grech-6 (81 W. Domoraud), J. Degabriele-7 (81 R. Dos Anjos), D. Vella-7, Z. Grech-6, Thaylor-6 (88 H. Vieira), A. Agius-6.5, G. Artiles-6.5, A. Diakite-6.5.

BIRKIRKARA

A.Sylla-6.5; E. Ruiz-6.5, E. Pepe-6.5, C. Bonnani-6 (78 Y. Yankam), K. Zammit-6.5, F. Falcone-6 (69 B. Ngissah), R. Scicluna-6.5 (88 N. Cross), L. Aguirre-6, K. Bevis-5 (78 L. Montebello), Jeferson-5 (88 J. Valletta), D. Venancio-6.5.

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Thaylor, Apap, Yankam.

BOV Player of the Match Dunstan Vella (Hibernians).

Hibernians are the new Malta champions after their 3-1 victory over Birkirkara at the National Stadium.

The Paolites needed at least a point against Birkirkara to clinch their 13th domestic title.

Birkirkara stunned the Paolites when Federico Falcone put the Stripes ahead early in the first half. However, prolific forward Jurgen Degabriele restored parity soon after.

After the break, Birkirkara enjoyed more possession but it was Hibs who went on to clinch the points when Dunstan Vella completed the comeback before substitute Raphael wrapped up the points in stoppage time as the Paolites capped what has been a dominant campaign.

For coach Stefano Sanderra, this is his first piece of silverware at the helm of Hibernians.

