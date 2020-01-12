HIBERNIANS 2

Degabriele 32, Iriberri 55

GUDJA UNITED 0

Hibernians were aware that Gudja were not to be taken lightly.

Despite Gudja’s lowly position in the table, this was always going to be a tricky clash for Hibs as Stefano Sanderra had some important absentees, namely the suspended Leandro Barbosa, Andrei Agius and Bjorn Kristensen but their understudies, Ayrton Attard, Timothy Tabone Desira and Alex Wemmer produced solid displays.

The Paolites took their opponents by the scruff of the neck with a goal in each half but what has lifted the optimism of the Hibs fans was the fact that they have suddenly rediscovered their collective ability to unlock opposing defences with crisp passing moves and intelligent movement.

The early proceedings were finely poised with Gudja relying mostly on swift incursions by Gabriel Mensah to gain ground.

On 20 minutes, Attard’s blocking act on a cross by the Ghanaian striker drew shouts of ‘penalty’ but the match officials saw nothing wrong.

But a sweeping counter-attack yielded a breakthrough for the Paolites on 32 minutes.

Tabone Desira’s cross from the right soared towards the far post where Imanol Iriberri flicked the ball towards Jurgen Degabriele who slid in to volley home.

The goal spurred Hibs to go further forward.

A lovely triangulation down the left flank saw Degabriele and Joseph Mbong worked an opening in the box for Iriberri but the Spaniard’s low drive was blocked Jonathan Debono.

Hibernians remained on top after the break and their supremacy was rewarded on 55 minutes.

Degabriele released the steaming Attard whose perfect assist from the right was tapped in by Iriberri. But that goal was again the end product of an audacious move involving no fewer than five Hibs players.

The Paolites really should have killed it off when eight minutes from time, Degabriele slipped the ball to Iriberri but the Spaniard dragged his effort wide.