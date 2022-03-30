The final game day in the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League regular season determined the outright top spot in the standings.

Hibs and Starlites Naxxar faced each other in the last game of this league phase and it was the Paolites who notched the victory and even an automatic passage to the Final Series, on a best of five matches format.

In the other match, Caffe Moak Luxol strengthened their grip on third spot in the standings and will now face Starlites Naxxar in the best of three semi-final series, starting on Sunday.

The Violets registered a comfortable win over ARMS Depiro with the latter now eyeing their final appearance this season which happens to be a major final, the KO final against Hibs to be played at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon in Ta’ Qali.

