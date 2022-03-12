FLORIANA 1

Rutjens 84

HIBERNIANS 4

Degabriele 17, 27

Vella 24; Grech 57

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6.5; A. Magri Overend-5, C. Rutjens-5, O. El Hasni-5, Z. Cassar-5 (55 J. Arias-5), R. Hovsepyan-5 (69 K. Keqi), K. Reid-6, A. Ciolacu-5, B. Paiber-5, J. Busuttil-5 (69 D. Agius) (78 A. Garzia), R. Camenzuli-5.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-7; F. Apap-7, L. Almeida-7 (65 R. Dos Anjos), J. Grech-7, J. Degabriele-7 (77 W. Domoraud), D. Vella-7 (84 A. Attard), Z. Grech-7 (77 E. Beu), Thaylor-7 (84 F. Da Costa), A. Agius-7, G. Artiles-7, A. Diakite-7.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Reid, Almeida, Ciolacu, Paiber.

BOV Player of the Match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians produced a statement win against Floriana to highlight their title credentials and fire themselves top of the pile in the Premier League.

A flurry of goals from the Paolites inside the first 27 minutes of the game stunned the Greens, who never really sparked into life after conceding three times. Hibernians’ fourth goal just reflected furthermore their superiority over Floriana.

Stefano Sanderra’s side will now head into the third and final round leading with 47 points, two ahead of Floriana.

Hibernians’ midfielder Dunstan Vella registered the first action of the game with a strike from inside the area just to hit the outside of the goal.

