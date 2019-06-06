Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has called on his players to embrace the formidable challenge of trying to secure qualification into the second qualifying round of the Europa League when they host Belarus side Shakhtyor Soligorsk at the Centenary Stadium this evening.

Soligorsk head into tonight’s second leg with a slight edge after a Valeri Gromyko second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win in Belarus last week.

However, Hibernians are still firmly in the tie and coach Sanderra is hopeful his players can step up their level of performance from last week to achieve what he thinks would be a ‘huge achievement’.

“We are bracing ourselves for a very difficult match,” Sanderra told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“To qualify to the next round would be a great accomplishment for our team as we are up against a very strong side and to attain our goal we would probably need to win the match without conceding a goal which is not easy.

“There is a huge difference in terms of physical fitness between the two teams as while we are still at an early phase, Shaktyor are in the middle of their season and in peak condition so that is an added advantage for our opponents.

“But we must embrace this challenge and try to do everything we can to achieve what would be a huge achievement for our club.”

The Hibernians coach described Shakhtyor as a perfect team but still believes his players have the ability cause them problems this evening as they bid to set up a second qualifying round meeting with Denmark’s Esbjerg.

“Soligorsk are a complete team,” Sanderra said.

“They are very strong physically but at the same time they are very fast and with a great technique. The team adopts a very attacking style of play so it will be very important for us to be very cunning in our game plan and try and hit them with quick transitions.

“In the first match, I was pleased with the performance of my players as a whole even though I felt that we could make much better use of the ball.

“We are still a team that is still finding itself with many players still adapting to each other but I feel that the early signs look good. It was also great to see so many young Maltese players being involved in such a match and that mirrors our club philosophy to try and develop young Maltese talent.

“We are still in the process of building the team for next season and there are still a number of positions that we are looking to strengthen in the coming weeks. But we are not rushing into making any decisions as the plan is to have the team ready before the start of the 2018-19 BOV Premier League.”

Despite all the difficulties the match presents for Hibernians, Sanderra has no plans to throw in the towel.

“I can assure that my players will be ready for this match,” Sanderra said.

“Shakhtyor may start as favourites but we are ready to give everything. We have to try and beat them. We have a group of players who have worked really hard in the last weeks and they have the talent to shine on the European stage.

“I just hope that they will play with pride and be ready to sacrifice themselves to get the result we are all after.”

Balzan and Gżira United are the other two teams in action this evening when the Reds will be the guests of Slovenian side NK Domzale while Gżira United will be taking on Hajduk Split in Croatia.

Balzan are heading for their match against Domzale with a glimmer of hope of upsetting their more-quoted opponents after their lively performance in the 3-4 defeat at the Centenary Stadium.

Although it was Domzale who held the upperhand last week, Balzan gave enough indications that they possess the players to hurt their opponents, most notably with the pace and power of their attacking trio of Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac and Ricardo Correa.

Still, coach Jacques Scerri will be concerned by the team’s struggles in defence which saw them concede soft goals and a repeat of that would all but certainly end their hopes of setting up a second qualifying round tie against either Northern Ireland’s Ballymena United and Runavik, of Iceland.

Gżira, on the other hand, face an almost impossible task to turn around a 2-0 home defeat suffered at the hands of Hajduk Split.

Giovanni Tedesco’s Maroons put on a battling performance against their highly-rated Croatian opponents last week but it was still not enough for them to secure a positive result ahead of tonight’s second leg.

In fact, Hajduk severely punished Gżira for their lapses in concentration in key moments of the match to put themselves firmly in the driving seat to set up a second qualifying round tie against either Latvia’s Ventspils or Teuta, of Albania.