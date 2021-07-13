Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra says that his team

believes that they can overturn their tie against Estonian champions Flora Tallinn when the two sides meet in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League this evening at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

The Paolites have a tough task on their hands to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the second qualifying round of the elite UEFA club competition after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flora Tallinn in Estonia last week.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta