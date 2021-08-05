Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has told his players to give everything they have as the Paolites can put themselves on course for an historic qualification to the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League when they face FC Riga in Latvia this evening (kick-off: 7pm).

The Paolites have already rewritten the club’s history books in UEFA club competition as their aggregate win over San Marino side Folgore put the club into the third qualifying round of a UEFA club competition for the first time.

However, Sanderra believes that the team have the opportunity to reach further new ground with a positive result against a strong Riga FC side.

“This is a match that holds a lot significance for our club,” Sanderra told the Times of Malta.

