The European journey of the Maltese clubs participating in the UEFA competitions gets underway on Tuesday as the European football governing body will hold the draw for the first qualifying round of the Champions League in Nyon at noon.

On Wednesday, UEFA will also hold the second qualifying round draws of both competitions which will also be of interest for the Maltese teams as well.

Hibernians will be representing Malta in the Champions League having won the Maltese title in the 2021-22 season.

The Paolites, who are unseeded in this draw, are in Group 3 and can face Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova, the last team to beat 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, in UEFA’s main club competition.

