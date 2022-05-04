Hibs had won the initial game in the U-19 women’s final best-of-three series with a tight margin, 65-60, but Starlites Naxxar made amends in game two, notching a tighter win, 56-53.
All was set for a close, hard-fought battle in the decisive game three which would determine the 2022 U-19 women championship.
However, this was not entirely the case as Hibs registered a win with a considerable margin at the end, mainly thanks to a superior third-quarter display, and raised the winning trophy at the game’s end.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us