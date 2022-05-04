Hibs had won the initial game in the U-19 women’s final best-of-three series with a tight margin, 65-60, but Starlites Naxxar made amends in game two, notching a tighter win, 56-53.

All was set for a close, hard-fought battle in the decisive game three which would determine the 2022 U-19 women championship.

However, this was not entirely the case as Hibs registered a win with a considerable margin at the end, mainly thanks to a superior third-quarter display, and raised the winning trophy at the game’s end.

