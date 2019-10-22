Depiro 68

Hibernians 95

(17-20, 15-27, 16-29, 20-19)

A strong start to the second quarter paved the way for a handsome Hibernians victory over Depiro.

In fact, two strong spurts resulting in respective 11-0 and 13-3 runs were very influential for the remainder of the game as Hibs were always in control even if losing their shooting guard David Bugeja on two major fouls late in the first half.

The first quarter was a very balanced affair with Depiro enjoying an early lead as Quin Cooper got initial hoops.

Cooper was assisted by Adam Chomo as regards import players and together they contributed to 53 of the side’s points. However, another import that was reported to join Depiro, namely Ben Evans, was a no show for this game and rumours had it that this player will be replaced very soon by maybe a centre of European origin, possibly with past experience in the local league, who will add weight underneath the boards.

Although Chandler Rowe was quite active for Hibs at the offensive end, Depiro still kept close at bay and it was only a late Isaac Bonett hoop which had the Paolites enjoying a marginal 20-17 lead after ten minutes.

By midway in the second quarter, Hibs had already opened a double-digit lead after an 11-point streak and when four minutes later Ivan Demcesen and Marko Matijevic had four close range baskets, Hibs’ lead went up to 46-28.

Depiro tried to recover the lost ground after the interval but Hibs again had a positive streak, with another 11 consecutive points right at the end of the third rubber with Nikola Vasovic and Anton Axiaq also contributing with their hoops.

The last quarter was a formality as the game was already decided and some youngsters also had the chance to shine with Hibs’ Paul Attard and Matthew Attard and Depiro’s Miguel Brincat managing to put their name on the scorers list.

Two sides with only wins in the competition, namely Hibs and Gżira Athleta, will face each other on Sunday in an encounter where the winner will automatically qualify for the final.

Depiro: M. Naudi, Q. Cooper 36, D. Farrugia, M. Brincat 2, J. Attard, A. Chomo 17, O. Said 3, A. Attard, K. Xuereb 10, M. Borg

Hibs: P. Attard 4, D. Bugeja 4, K. Caruana, L. Farrugia 9, W. Ahlberg 9, I. Bonett 4, N. Vasovic 12, A. Axiaq 7, M. Matijevic 6, M. Attard 2, C. Rowe 22, I. Demcesen 16.

Refs: G. Barbara, I. Simic, S. Tafilica.

Starlites Gig 83

Luxol 82

(20-23, 14-17, 20-27, 29-15)

This was a direct elimination tie as both sides were aware that a loss would mean that they would have to bow out of this Shield competition given that the format used is a double elimination, one whereby any team which loses two games is ousted from the schedule.

Only one point ended separating these two sides with Starlites GiG managing a late comeback after Luxol had led for a good part of the game with a maximum lead of 15 points, 69-54 early in the last quarter.

The Violets also had a seven-point advantage, 76-69, with three minutes to go, only for the Naxxar side to overturn the score with a sudden 10-2 run in less than two minutes.

An ‘and-one’ Alec Felice Pace play set Starlites off to a positive start as Ryan Carabott had three consecutive buckets as well as the side’s top scorer Konnor Kulas’ first hoop on the day for a 12-4 lead after just four minutes.

With Vukasin Jandric starting to warm his shooting hand, Luxol started gnawing away the margin and managed to even end the first quarter in the lead at 23-20 after a brace of Jandric baskets which followed a jumper from Keith Dimech.

The second quarter produced the least points yet long range shots respectively from Jandric and Jean Paul Schembri led Luxol to their first double-digit lead.

Shortly after the interval, both coaches were charged with a technical foul on separate plays, whilst Starlites’ Kulas and Jeremy Marseille found shooting space to help their team to momentarily tie the score at 44-44.

Luxol were not to be outdone and treys from Dimech and Francesco Mifsud Bonnici had them back ahead and then late hoops from Jandric and the young Juan Cefai re-established what some saw as a comfortable lead at 69-54.

Starlites did try hard to come back into the game but initially Luxol managed to hold their ground.

Two minutes from the final buzzer, the game was tied after a Starlites 7-0 run and all, with the direct elimination totally in the balance, was to play for.

A tit-for-tat ensued with the lead changing hands no less than six times in the last two minutes with Luxol going ahead momentarily through Mifsud Bonnici and Dimech and Starlites bouncing back immediately with hoops from Felice Pace and Robert Bonnici.

The final and determining bucket came off a Kulas assist to Marseille who even got fouled in the process.

The latter missed the free throw but Starlites did still manage to close with the win leaving Luxol ruing also their four missed shots from the charity line in the last quarter.

Starlites thus managed to survive to live another day although they will now cross swords with Depiro on Sunday in another direct elimination encounter as both sides already have a loss each in the competition.

Starlites: M. Azzopardi, R. Bonnici 6, I. Felice Pace 2, M. Fabri, M. Falzon, M. Scerri, R. Carabott 15, I. Kumric, A. Felice Pace 11, K. Kulas 28, J. Marseille 18.

Luxol: J. Cefai 8, V. Jandric 39, K. Gauci, L. Trapani, F. Mifsud Bonnici 8, JP Schembri 10, K. Dimech 15, I. Pace, E. Caruana Montaldo, S. Cappello 2.

Refs: T. Mantere, Z. Dobrosavljevic, K. Dworniczak.