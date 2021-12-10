Hibernians and ARMS Depiro will cross swords in the MAPFRE MSV Life Women Knock-Out final scheduled for the end of March after they had the better of Caffe Moak Luxol and Starlites Naxxar respectively.

Hibs had to dig real deep to overcome Luxol’s efforts as the latter, inspired by a fine offensive showing from the US guard Jenniffer Oramas, produced a positive performance for a large part of the game and also enjoyed the lead for many minutes.

Luxol’s biggest lead was 44-31, three minutes into the second half.

Hibs crept their way back into the game, with Ashleigh van Vliet doing a lot of teamwork chores on the court.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta