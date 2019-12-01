ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 0

HIBERNIANS 3

Agius 54

Groothusen 56, 65

Hibernians have eased their way into the fourth round of the FA Trophy after breaking little sweat to overcome Żejtun Corinthians 3-0.

Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra fielded his strongest line-up as they were looking to avoid any upsets against the Division One side.

After failing to break the deadlock in the first half, Hibernians made sure of the qualification with three goals in a span of 11 minutes after the interval.

The Paolites will now face another Division One side in Pembroke Athleta when they will square off in the next round which will be played in the weekend of January 24 and January 26.

Żejtun, on their part, were no match for last season’s BOV Premier League runners-up as their only noteworthy chance of the game came late in the first half but failed to capitalise.

As expected, Hibernians dominated proceedings from the start with Żejtun wary of the Paolites’ threat while awaiting a chance to catch their opponents on the break.

Sanderra’s clan had their first chance after four minutes but Ferdinando Apap’s close-range effort went straight into the hands of Christian Cassar.

Hibernians threatened again on the 18th minute when Terenece Groothusen forced Cassar to divert his effort into a corner.

From the resultant corner kick, Imanol Iriberri saw his thumping volley finish over the bar.

The Paolites continued to add more pressure and on 20 minutes, Groothusen tried his luck from a free-kick only to see it go wide.

Moments later, Dunstan Vella advanced into the eighteen-yard box and tried his own conclusion but was denied by Cassar.

Żejtun’s only chance of the first 45 minutes came on the brink of half-time through Joseph Ogunnupe but failed to hit the target.

Hibernians replied with an Artiles freekick that went wide as both teams ended the first half in a goalless stalemate.

The Paolites made their pressure count immediately after the restart when Andrei Agius capitalised on an Iriberri pass with a first-timer that gave Cassar no chance.

Groothusen doubled the lead when he slotted the ball between Cassar’s legs as Hibs started to increase their advantage.

Moments later, Cassar denied Hibs’ third when he finger-tipped Iriberri’s header into a corner.

Nonetheless, Hibernians managed to find their third through a flying header from Groothusen as the Aruba international netted his second of the game.

OTHER RESULTS

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 3

Buhagiar 14; Nanapere 55

Muda 90

VICTORIA HOTSPURS 5

Da Silva 6 pen, 40, 85

Henrique 26; Lattes 90

XEWKIJA TIGERS 5

Juninho 8; Lima 52

Stojanovic 78, 90; Pavlidis 86

MĠARR UNITED 2

Aquilina 42; Micallef 84

KERĊEM AJAX 1

Krstic 80

SIRENS 4

Bustos 37, 53; Adesina 71

Romarinho 76