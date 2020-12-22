A 10-0 streak midway in the final quarter was probably the determining factor in this balanced encounter which had Hibs being the only team to close off their first round of play, given the fact that some category matches have been postponed in the past weeks.

This win moved the Paolites to second spot in the standings, with two wins, level with Luxol as well as Gżira Athleta, albeit with a game in hand.

Starlites Naxxar, who had their game against Depiro postponed in the weekend, remain on top of the standings with four straight wins.

The first half was characterized by various lead changes as the two sides replied constantly to each other with a four-point margin being the largest at both ends.

After Luxol’s centre Aresenio Arrington set the game going with the first bucket on the day, his team-mate Kyree Elder began pouring in the baskets to give his side the first early lead.

A Nikola Vasovic trey and basket around a David Bugeja basket momentarily overturned the score, only for Luxol to quickly bounce back with Jean Paul Schembri also grabbing a three-ball followed by a bucket.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta