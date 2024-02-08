Hibernians FC is expecting the Malta Football Association to take responsibility for clear errors made by the local football governing body administration in the registration of defender Christian Rutjens.

The Premier League club issued a statement in reaction to the Malta FA Protest Board’s decision to not uphold the Paolites’ complaint over the eligibility of Rutjens during the Premier League match against Ħamrun Spartans last month, won by the latter 2-1.

Hibernians argued that Rutjens did not serve the three-match he had picked up with his former club Floriana and therefore could not be included by the Spartans in their squad.

Hibernians said that they had submitted several documents and made a detailed reference to the regulations of MFA and FIFA as well as decisions taken by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

