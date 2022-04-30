Stefano Sanderra has told his Hibernians players to focus on their game as the Paolites could be crowned as the new Malta champions when they face Birkirkara at the National Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

Last weekend, the Paolites took full advantage of Floriana’s failure to overcome Birkirkara when they eased past Gudja United 2-0 to move four points clear at the top.

With just two matches till the end of this season’s championship, it could be celebration time at the Paola club this weekend.

With nearest rivals Floriana facing outgoing champions Ħamrun Spartans on Saturday afternoon, the Paolites could be crowned champions for the 13th time in their history if the Greens lose to the Spartans.

If not, Hibernians can wrap up their league title success with victory over Birkirkara tomorrow afternoon.

