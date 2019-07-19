HIBERNIANS 4

Nanni 24, 49

Groothusen 41

Mbong 72

TARXIEN 1

Andrejic 13

Hibernians survived an early scare before breezing past neighbouring rivals Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium for their first league win of the season.

It was a convincing performance from the Paolites who after a tentative start they quickly recovered their poise to outclass their opponents throughout.

Leonardo Nanni and Jake Grech were the architects behind Hibs victory yesterday as their non-stop running and sharp-shooting created all sorts of problems to the Rainbows who suffered their second successive defeat.

Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra roped in Spanish wing back Gabriel Izquier in his starting formation at the expense of Bjorn Kristensen who was included among the substitutes.

The Rainbows, on the other hand, handed a debut to Brooke Farrugia and Colombian winger Jairo Tenorio after he completed his transfer this week.

The match was evenly balanced early on with the Rainbows managing to share the exchanges with their opponents and even managed to take the lead on 13 minutes.

Tenorio broke free on the right and his low cross found Aleksa Andrejic who fired home.

Hibs fought back strongly and on 16 minutes Jake Grech saw his effort blocked by Tarxien goalkeeper Rudy Briffa, who was facing his old team-mates.

On 21 minute the woodwork denied Hibs as Leonardo Nanni picked Grech who hit a curling drive that came off the upright.

But Hibs drew level on 24 minutes when Nanni’s curler flew into the top corner of the net.

Hibs completed their comeback on 41 minutes when Grech picked Groothusen inside the area and the Dutchman headed home.

On the restart, Hibs kept up the pressure and on 48 minutes, Nanni was unlucky to see his shot hit the bar.

But Nanni was not to be denied as a minute later he was put through by Grech and he cooly chipped the ball over Briffa.

Tarxien were hit hard by that goal with Matthew Spiteri trying to revive their chances with a shot from the distance that flew wide while at the other end Mbong was denied by Briffa.

But Hibs sealed their win 18 minutes from time when Grech fed Mbong and the young winger turned past his marker to fire past Briffa.

Jake Grech was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.