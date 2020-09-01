Floriana and Hibernians on Tuesday discovered their potential opponents in the Europa League should they manage to overcome the challenge of Linfield and Fehervar SC in the second qualifying round of the UEFA competition.

The Greens, who dropped into the Europa League after they were beaten by CFR Cluj 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, will be facing the winners of the tie between FC Flora Tallinn, of Estonia, and Iceland’s KR Reykjavik.

