The first honour of the 2022-23 season will be awarded on Thursday as champions Hibernians and FA Trophy winners Floriana will face each other in the BOV Super Cup final (kick-off: 4pm).

This year’s final has a major novelty as this showpiece has made the trip onto the Sister Island and will be played for the first time at the Gozo Stadium.

It is interesting to note that the Super Cup final is making a return to the domestic calendar after an absence of two years due to COVID-19 as this trophy was not contested since 2019 when on that year it was Valletta who lifted the trophy when they beat Balzan 2-1.

Hibernians and Floriana are looking into today’s final as a perfect opportunity to give their season a major boost.

The Paolites head into the contest in fine fettle. Andrea Pisanu’s team have been in rude health during the past few weeks as back-to-back league wins over Sirens and Pietà Hotspurs has seen them move to second place in the Premier League standings.

Coach Pisanu is expecting a balanced final between two very competitive sides.

