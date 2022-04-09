HIBERNIANS 0

FLORIANA 0

HIBS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6 (73 J. Zerafa), L. Almeida-6.5, Raphael-6 (70 A. Muniz), J. Grech-6.5, J. Degabriele-6 (83 Z. Grech), T. Aldama-6.5, A. Agius-7, G. Izquier-6, A. Diakite-6, H. Da Costa-6.5

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6, C. Rutjens-6.5, O. El Hasni-6 (79 R. Hovsepyan), K. Reid-6 (69 U. Arias), A. Ciolacu-6, M. Garcia-6, B. Paiber-6.5, E. Callegari-6.5, J. Busuttil-6 (84 M. Veselji), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Garcia, Almeida, Rutjens, Raphael, Thaylor, Degabriele, Paiber.

BOV Player of the Match: Andrei Agius (Hibernians).

Leaders Hibernians retained a two-point lead over Floriana in the BOV Premier League standings after the top-of-the-table clash ended in a goalless draw.

The two teams were eager to return to winning ways after the Paolites lost to Ħamrun Spartans in their previous outing and Floriana suffered back-to-back defeats to the Paolites and Gżira United.

In fact, during the first half, both sides tried hard to score but during the second half, shots at goal were few and far in between.

The two teams seemed more intentioned to avoid defeat and in fact, the two sets of defenders prevailed.

