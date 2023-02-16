Alexis Espitia could not have wished for a better start to her El Salvador journey after scoring two goals in their friendly match against local club Alianza Women.

The El Salvador women’s national team, ranked 116th in the world, is currently hosting a training camp during this February window.

Espitia, who was born in the United States but has a dual citizenship, was selected by the CONCACAF-based side following her commanding showings in the Maltese championship – first with Swieqi United, now with Hibernians.

