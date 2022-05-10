Hibernians and Malta forward Jurgen Degabriele and Charlene Zammit, the Birkirkara and women’s national team defender, crowned a memorable season by winning the MFPA Best Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.

All eyes were on the outstanding performers during the 2021-22 domestic football season at the MFPA Awards, held on Monday evening at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali.

Degabriele, who scored 14 league goals, captured the most prestigious individual honour after inspiring Hibernians to their 13th league title, beating the challenge of Hibernians team-mate Jake Grech and Maxuell Maia, of Gżira United.

In the female category, Zammit was rewarded for her consistent performances at the heart of defence in another successful season for champions Birkirkara.

