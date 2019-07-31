With only a few days from the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season, the top flight clubs are currently looking to finalise their squads ahead of the first programme of matches.

Gżira United on Tuesday announced the signing of Japanese goalkeeper Ryoto Yokokawa.

The 19-year-old had been training with the Maroons for the past few weeks and has now been offered a one-year contract.

During his stay at Gżira he was also part of the Maroons contingent that travelled to Latvia for the Europa League second qualifying round qualifier against Ventspils, even though he was not eligible to play in the tie.

The young custodian will act as cover for no.1 goalkeeper Justin Haber and Jurgen Borg.

Hibernians have also boosted their defence with the signing of Gabriel Izquier Artiles.

The 26-year-old Spanish lateral defender has also been on trial with the Paolites and has now been offered a one-year contract.

Artiles came through the youth system of Mallorca and was also on the books of Atletico Levante and CD Tereul among others.

Newly-promoted Sta Luċija have announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa.

The 21-year-old has been playing in Portugal during the last few years and was on the books of Felgueiras and Perafito.

The Japanese should be in the squad for the Saints' league debut against Valletta on Friday.