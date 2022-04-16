Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans will renew their rivalry on Saturday evening when they go head to head in the FA Trophy quarter-finals at the National Stadium as the cup competition takes centre stage in the coming days.

Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians have been the protagonists of some close battles this term and another fascinating tie is in prospect today, between two teams who are eyeing silverware this season.

Hibernians may well be engaged in the title battle this season as the Paolites are leading the way in the Premier League, two points clear of Floriana.

But the FA Trophy ranks high on the agenda of Stefano Sanderra’s team and they are determined to do all it takes to overcome the Spartans and stay on course of winning the cup competition for the 11th time in their history.

